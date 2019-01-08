South Bend Car Theft ith Toddler Inside Ends Moments Later

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend Police say a car that was stolen with a toddler inside was abandoned moments later and the child has been returned to his mother.

Police say the theft occurred about 1 p.m. Monday when the car was left running and unlocked outside a McDonald’s restaurant near South Bend International Airport. They say the 3-year-old boy who had been left inside the car was not harmed. He’s the nephew of the driver who left the car running.

Police say a 16-year-old male suspect was detained after a foot chase after abandoning the vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

