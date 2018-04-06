South Bend Officer Fatally Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a South Bend police officer has fatally shot a knife-wielding man.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says the man was rushed to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon but doctors there were unable to save his life.

It says officers were dispatched on a report of a man threatening to kill others, but hasn’t released details about what precipitated the shooting.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

