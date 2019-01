Speeding Tractor-Trailer Flattens Utah Restaurant, 3 Injured

This drone photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a restaurant that was hit by truck in Wellington, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Utah authorities say athe tractor-trailer rig crashed into the restaurant, flattening the business and injuring three people. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

WELLINGTON, Utah (AP) β€” A speeding tractor-trailer skidded off a snow-slicked road Wednesday and crashed into a restaurant in a small Utah town, flattening the establishment and injuring 3 people, authorities said.

The truck was traveling too fast for conditions at about 6:30 a.m. when it went off a state highway that runs through the town of Wellington and struck the Los Jilbertos restaurant, which was open, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

State troopers rescued the restaurant owner’s wife, who was trapped in in the wreckage and suffered what were described as minor injuries. Also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries were the restaurant owner and the truck driver, said Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Street.

No customers were inside the restaurant when the truck hit it.

Images of the wreck showed the restaurant’s snow-covered roof torn off and leaning on top of the collapsed restaurant, the semi-trailer’s cab lodged into a corner of the building and the trailer jack-knifed. The restaurant is just off the highway, State Route 6.

The crash knocked out electrical and gas service to part of Wellington, a community of about 1,600 residents about two hours southeast of Salt Lake City. The power outage closed the town’s elementary school.

No arrests have been made.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.