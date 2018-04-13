Sports Schedule For Friday, April 13th, 2018

Softball
Edgerton @ Bryan 4:30pm
Archbold @ Otsego 5pm
Edon @ Hilltop 5pm
Pettisville @ North Central 5pm
Wauseon @ Tinora 4:30pm
Delta @ Antwerp 5pm
Baseball
Hilltop @ Evergreen 5pm
Edgerton @ North Central 4:30pm
Fairview @ Archbold 5pm
Ayersville @ Edon 5pm
Track
Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Pettisville/Stryker @ Wayne Trace Invitational
