Sports Schedule For Friday, April 6th (Weather Permitting)

Baseball
Swanton @ Sylvania Northview 4:30pm
Archbold @ Ayersville 5pm
Fairview @ Fayette 5pm
Hicksville @ Edon 5pm
Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm
Softball
Archbold @ Anthony Wayne 5pm
Tinora @ Hilltop 5pm
Evergreen @ Sylvania Northview 5pm
Cardinal Stritch @ Fayette 5pm
Edon @ Fairview 5pm
Montpelier @ Paulding 5pm
Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm
Boys Tennis
Maumee @ Archbold 4:30pm
Ada @ Bryan 4:30pm
Track
Archbold/Fayette/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville @ Tinora Invitational 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bowling Green Invitational 4:30pm
