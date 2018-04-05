Sports Schedule For Friday, April 6th (Weather Permitting)

Baseball

Swanton @ Sylvania Northview 4:30pm

Archbold @ Ayersville 5pm

Fairview @ Fayette 5pm

Hicksville @ Edon 5pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm

Softball

Archbold @ Anthony Wayne 5pm

Tinora @ Hilltop 5pm

Evergreen @ Sylvania Northview 5pm

Cardinal Stritch @ Fayette 5pm

Edon @ Fairview 5pm

Montpelier @ Paulding 5pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 5pm

Boys Tennis

Maumee @ Archbold 4:30pm

Ada @ Bryan 4:30pm

Track

Archbold/Fayette/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville @ Tinora Invitational 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bowling Green Invitational 4:30pm

