Sports Schedule For Friday, January 25th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Evergreen @ Delta 4:45pm
Archbold @ Bryan 5pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 6pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 6pm
Stryker @ North Central 6pm
Ayersville @ Edgerton 6pm
BOWLING
Bryan @ Tinora 4pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 4pm
Wauseon @ Evergreen 4pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 4pm
WRESTLING
Archbold/Montpelier @ Sandusky St. Mary’s Duals 3pm
Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 3pm
SWIM/DIVE
Wauseon/Bryan @ NWOAC Dive Championships (Sandusky Perkins HS) 11am
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
