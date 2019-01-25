Sports Schedule For Friday, January 25th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 24, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Delta 4:45pm

Archbold @ Bryan 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 6pm

Montpelier @ Fayette 6pm

Stryker @ North Central 6pm

Ayersville @ Edgerton 6pm

BOWLING

Bryan @ Tinora 4pm

Delta @ Patrick Henry 4pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 4pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 4pm

WRESTLING

Archbold/Montpelier @ Sandusky St. Mary’s Duals 3pm

Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 3pm

SWIM/DIVE

Wauseon/Bryan @ NWOAC Dive Championships (Sandusky Perkins HS) 11am

