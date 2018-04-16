Sports Schedule For Monday, April 16th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Posted By: Nate Calvin April 15, 2018

Baseball

Archbold @ Bryan 5pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm

Montpelier @ Fairview 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm

Pettisville @ Emmanuel Christian 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Fayette 5pm

Softball

Archbold @ Bryan 5pm

Edgerton @ Montpelier 5pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm

Fayette @ Hicksville 5pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm

Boys Tennis

Archbold @ Springfield 4:30pm

Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bowling Green 4:30pm

 

