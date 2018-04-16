Sports Schedule For Monday, April 16th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Baseball
Archbold @ Bryan 5pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm
Montpelier @ Fairview 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm
Pettisville @ Emmanuel Christian 5pm
Toledo Christian @ Fayette 5pm
Softball
Archbold @ Bryan 5pm
Edgerton @ Montpelier 5pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon 5pm
Fayette @ Hicksville 5pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm
Boys Tennis
Archbold @ Springfield 4:30pm
Defiance @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bowling Green 4:30pm
