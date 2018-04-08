Softball
Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Pettisville @ Holgate 5pm
Ayersville @ Hilltop 5pm
Baseball
Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm
Delta @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm
Edon @ Tinora 5pm
Hilltop @ Edgerton 5pm
Pettisville @ Holgate 5pm
Boys Tennis
Archbold @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4:30pm
Bryan @ Lima Bath 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Sylvania Southview 4:30pm
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Monday, April 9th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)"