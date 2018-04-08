Sports Schedule For Monday, April 9th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Softball

Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm

Delta @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm

Pettisville @ Holgate 5pm

Ayersville @ Hilltop 5pm

Baseball

Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm

Delta @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm

Edon @ Tinora 5pm

Hilltop @ Edgerton 5pm

Pettisville @ Holgate 5pm

Boys Tennis

Archbold @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4:30pm

Bryan @ Lima Bath 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Sylvania Southview 4:30pm

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.