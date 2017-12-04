Sports Schedule For Monday, December 4th, 2017

Bowling
Bryan @ Wauseon 4pm
Evergreen @ Tinora 4pm
Swanton @ Delta 4pm
Girls Basketball
Edgerton @ Wauseon 6pm
Fayette @ Swanton 6pm
Tinora @ Hilltop 6pm
Swim/Dive
Ayersville @ Bryan 5:30pm
Wrestling
Edgerton @ Ayersville/Fairview 6pm
