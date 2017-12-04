Sports Schedule For Monday, December 4th, 2017

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 4, 2017

Bowling

Bryan @ Wauseon 4pm

Evergreen @ Tinora 4pm

Swanton @ Delta 4pm

Girls Basketball

Edgerton @ Wauseon 6pm

Fayette @ Swanton 6pm

Tinora @ Hilltop 6pm

Swim/Dive

Ayersville @ Bryan 5:30pm

Wrestling

Edgerton @ Ayersville/Fairview 6pm

 

