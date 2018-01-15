Sports Schedule For Monday, January 15th, 2018

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 14, 2018

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)

Antwerp @ Stryker 6pm

Northwood @ Swanton 6pm

Girls Basketball

Evergreen @ Mansfield 1pm

Fayette @ Pettisville 6pm

Bowling

Wauseon @ Lima Pioneer Classic 10am

Swim & Dive

Bryan/Defiance @ Napoleon 5pm

 

 

 

