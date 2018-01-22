Sports Schedule For Monday, January 22nd, 2018

Bowling
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm
Tinora @ Bryan 4pm
Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm
Girls Basketball
Evergreen @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm
Liberty Center @ Fayette 6pm
Swanton @ Defiance 6pm
