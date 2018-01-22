Sports Schedule For Monday, January 22nd, 2018

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 21, 2018

Bowling

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm

Tinora @ Bryan 4pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 4pm

Girls Basketball

Evergreen @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm

Liberty Center @ Fayette 6pm

Swanton @ Defiance 6pm

