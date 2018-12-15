Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 15th, 2018

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 14, 2018

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holgate @ Archbold 4:30pm

Defiance @ Bryan 4:45pm

Delta @ Otsego 4:45pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Fairview @ Fayette 6pm

Liberty Center @ Edon 6pm

Stryker @ Hicksville 6pm

Swanton @ North Central 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Defiance @ Bryan 1pm

Delta @ Otsego 1pm

Pettisville @ Edgerton 1pm

Swanton @ Springfield 1pm

Evergreen @ Whiteford 6pm

WRESTLING

Archbold/Swanton/Wauseon @ Fricker’s Duals (Defiance) 10am

Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 10am

Evergreen @ Mark Coleman Invitational (St. Joseph Central Catholic) 9am

Bryan/Montpelier @ Edgerton Invitational 9am

SWIM/DIVE

Bryan @ Northwest Ohio Classic (BGSU) 7:15am

Wauseon @ Ayersville 1pm

