Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 15th, 2018

BOYS BASKETBALL
Holgate @ Archbold 4:30pm
Defiance @ Bryan 4:45pm
Delta @ Otsego 4:45pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Fairview @ Fayette 6pm
Liberty Center @ Edon 6pm
Stryker @ Hicksville 6pm
Swanton @ North Central 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Defiance @ Bryan 1pm
Delta @ Otsego 1pm
Pettisville @ Edgerton 1pm
Swanton @ Springfield 1pm
Evergreen @ Whiteford 6pm
WRESTLING
Archbold/Swanton/Wauseon @ Fricker’s Duals (Defiance) 10am
Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 10am
Evergreen @ Mark Coleman Invitational (St. Joseph Central Catholic) 9am
Bryan/Montpelier @ Edgerton Invitational 9am
SWIM/DIVE
Bryan @ Northwest Ohio Classic (BGSU) 7:15am
Wauseon @ Ayersville 1pm
