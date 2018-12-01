Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 1st, 2018

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm

Delta @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Hicksville @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Hilltop @ Emmanuel Christian 6pm

Bryan @ Tinora 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryan @ Edon 1pm

Liberty Center @ North Central 1pm

WRESTLING

Evergreen/Swanton @ Northwood Jim Derr Invitational 8am

Bryan/Edgerton/Montpelier @ Ironhorse Wrestling Invitational (Montpelier) 9am

Delta @ Marysville Duals 10am

SWIM/DIVE

Wauseon/Bryan @ NWOAC Relays (Sandusky Perkins HS) 9am

