Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 2nd, 2017

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 1, 2017

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)

Archbold @ Wauseon 6pm

Emmanuel Christian @ Hilltop 6pm

Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm

Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm

Tinora @ Pettisville 6pm

Girls Basketball (JV Start Times)

Edon @ Bryan 1pm

North Central @ Liberty Center 1pm

Bowling

Bryan Boys @ Norton Panther Challenge 10am

Wauseon Girls @ State Kickoff in Columbus 12:30pm

Swim & Dive

Bryan @ Fostoria 10am

Wrestling

Delta @ Bishop Fenwick 9am

Bryan/Edgerton @ Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational 9am

Archbold @ Cory Rawson 10am

 

 

