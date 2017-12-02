Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 2nd, 2017

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)
Archbold @ Wauseon 6pm
Emmanuel Christian @ Hilltop 6pm
Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm
Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm
Tinora @ Pettisville 6pm
Girls Basketball (JV Start Times)
Edon @ Bryan 1pm
North Central @ Liberty Center 1pm
Bowling
Bryan Boys @ Norton Panther Challenge 10am
Wauseon Girls @ State Kickoff in Columbus 12:30pm
Swim & Dive
Bryan @ Fostoria 10am
Wrestling
Delta @ Bishop Fenwick 9am
Bryan/Edgerton @ Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational 9am
Archbold @ Cory Rawson 10am
