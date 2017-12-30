Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 30th, 2017

Wrestling

Evergreen @ Bill Urban Memorial Titan Invitational (St. John’s) 9am

Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Swanton @ Defiance Border Wars 9:30am

Wauseon @ Brecksville Holiday Tournament 10am

Boys Basketball

Swanton @ Emmanuel Christian 5:30pm (Warrior Classic Consolation)

Monclova Christian @ Hilltop 6pm (Varsity Only)

Pettisville @ Delta 6pm

Fayette @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm

Girls Basketball

Fayette @ Delta 1pm

Maumee Valley Country Day @ North Central 1pm

Pettisville @ Evergreen 1pm

 

