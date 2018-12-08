Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 8th, 2018

Posted By: Forrest Church December 7, 2018

WRESTLING

Archbold/Evergreen/Bryan @ Backhaus Duals (@ Tinora) 9am

Evergreen @ Bill Urban Memorial Invitational (@ St. John’s) 9am

Montpelier @ Arcadia Invitational 10am

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Swanton @ Delta 4:45pm

Otsego @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Archbold @ Kalida 6pm

Edon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm

Fayette @ Montpelier 6pm

Holgate @ Bryan 6pm

North Central @ Stryker 6pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Antwerp @ Fayette 1pm

Maumee @ Delta 1pm

BOWLING

Bryan @ Norton Invitational 12pm

SWIM/DIVE

Bryan @ Ada (Girls) 8am

Bryan @ Napoleon (Boys) 8am

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.

Thompson-Geesey-Qtrly-gde-Mach-2017-1000x281.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 8th, 2018"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*