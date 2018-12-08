Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 8th, 2018

WRESTLING
Archbold/Evergreen/Bryan @ Backhaus Duals (@ Tinora) 9am
Evergreen @ Bill Urban Memorial Invitational (@ St. John’s) 9am
Montpelier @ Arcadia Invitational 10am
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Swanton @ Delta 4:45pm
Otsego @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Archbold @ Kalida 6pm
Edon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 6pm
Fayette @ Montpelier 6pm
Holgate @ Bryan 6pm
North Central @ Stryker 6pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Antwerp @ Fayette 1pm
Maumee @ Delta 1pm
BOWLING
Bryan @ Norton Invitational 12pm
SWIM/DIVE
Bryan @ Ada (Girls) 8am
Bryan @ Napoleon (Boys) 8am
