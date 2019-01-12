Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 12th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edgerton @ Pettisville 4:30pm

Hilltop @ Hicksville 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm

Montpelier @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4:45pm

Ottawa Hills @ Swanton 4:45pm

Bryan @ Sylvania Northview 4:45pm

Delta @ Stryker 6pm

Edon @ Evergreen 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delta @ Stryker 4pm

Antwerp @ North Central 6pm

WRESTLING

Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational Tournament 9:30am

Edgerton @ Woodland Invitational 9:30am

Archbold @ Wayne Trace 5pm

BOWLING

Wauseon @ Glass City High School Tournament (Toledo) 9am

