BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgerton @ Pettisville 4:30pm
Hilltop @ Hicksville 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Defiance 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4:45pm
Ottawa Hills @ Swanton 4:45pm
Bryan @ Sylvania Northview 4:45pm
Delta @ Stryker 6pm
Edon @ Evergreen 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delta @ Stryker 4pm
Antwerp @ North Central 6pm
WRESTLING
Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational Tournament 9:30am
Edgerton @ Woodland Invitational 9:30am
Archbold @ Wayne Trace 5pm
BOWLING
Wauseon @ Glass City High School Tournament (Toledo) 9am
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 12th, 2019"