Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 20th, 2018

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)

Delta @ Edgerton 6pm

Pettisville @ Evergreen 6pm

Fayette @ Holgate 6pm

Tinora @ Stryker 6pm

Van Wert @ Bryan 6pm

Monclova Christian @ Hilltop 6pm

North Central @ Hicksville 6pm

Girls Basketball

Bryan @ Bowling Green 12pm

Otsego @ Delta 1pm

Bowling

Wauseon @ Redskin Bowling Tournament (Port Clinton) 1:15pm

Wrestling

Edgerton/Montpelier @ Archbold Duals 9am

Swanton @ Van Buren Invitational 10am

 

 

 

 

 

