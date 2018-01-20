Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 20th, 2018

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)
Delta @ Edgerton 6pm
Pettisville @ Evergreen 6pm
Fayette @ Holgate 6pm
Tinora @ Stryker 6pm
Van Wert @ Bryan 6pm
Monclova Christian @ Hilltop 6pm
North Central @ Hicksville 6pm
Girls Basketball
Bryan @ Bowling Green 12pm
Otsego @ Delta 1pm
Bowling
Wauseon @ Redskin Bowling Tournament (Port Clinton) 1:15pm
Wrestling
Edgerton/Montpelier @ Archbold Duals 9am
Swanton @ Van Buren Invitational 10am
