Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 26th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 25, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Genoa @ Swanton 4:30pm

Rossford @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Antwerp @ North Central 6pm

Archbold @ Continental 6pm

Bryan @ Fairview 6pm

Edgerton @ Edon 6pm

Hicksville @ Fayette 6pm

Pettisville @ Liberty Center 6pm

Tinora @ Hilltop 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delta @ Ottawa Glandorf 1pm

Edgerton @ Liberty Center 1pm

Hilltop @ Toledo Christian 1pm

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 1pm

WRESTLING

Archbold/Montpelier @ Sandusky St. Mary’s Duals 9am

Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 8am

Wauseon/Bryan @ Elmwood Duals 8am

Evergreen @ Celina Invitational 8am

SWIM/DIVE

NWOAC Swim Championship @ Sandusky Perkins HS 11am

