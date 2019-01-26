Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 26th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Genoa @ Swanton 4:30pm
Rossford @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Antwerp @ North Central 6pm
Archbold @ Continental 6pm
Bryan @ Fairview 6pm
Edgerton @ Edon 6pm
Hicksville @ Fayette 6pm
Pettisville @ Liberty Center 6pm
Tinora @ Hilltop 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delta @ Ottawa Glandorf 1pm
Edgerton @ Liberty Center 1pm
Hilltop @ Toledo Christian 1pm
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 1pm
WRESTLING
Archbold/Montpelier @ Sandusky St. Mary’s Duals 9am
Swanton @ Lima CC Thunderbird Invitational 8am
Wauseon/Bryan @ Elmwood Duals 8am
Evergreen @ Celina Invitational 8am
SWIM/DIVE
NWOAC Swim Championship @ Sandusky Perkins HS 11am
