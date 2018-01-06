Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 6th, 2018

January 5, 2018

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)

Fairview @ Archbold 6pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 6pm

Montpelier @ Ayersville 6pm

Pettisville @ North Central 6pm

Stryker @ Edon 6pm

Swanton @ Otsego 6pm

Wauseon @ Sylvania Southview 6pm

Girls Basketball

Edgerton @ Montpelier 1pm

Stryker @ Delta 1pm

Toledo Christian @ Swanton 6pm

Swim & Dive

Bryan/Wauseon @ Oak Harbor Swimming Invitational 12pm

Wrestlng

Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational Tournament 9:30am

Montpelier @ Woodmore “A” Classic 10am

 

 

