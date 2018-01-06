Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 6th, 2018

Boys Basketball (JV Start Times)
Fairview @ Archbold 6pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 6pm
Montpelier @ Ayersville 6pm
Pettisville @ North Central 6pm
Stryker @ Edon 6pm
Swanton @ Otsego 6pm
Wauseon @ Sylvania Southview 6pm
Girls Basketball
Edgerton @ Montpelier 1pm
Stryker @ Delta 1pm
Toledo Christian @ Swanton 6pm
Swim & Dive
Bryan/Wauseon @ Oak Harbor Swimming Invitational 12pm
Wrestlng
Bryan/Delta/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Perrysburg Invitational Tournament 9:30am
Montpelier @ Woodmore “A” Classic 10am
