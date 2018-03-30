Sports Schedule For Saturday, March 31st, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Baseball

Montpelier @ Edgerton (DH) 10am

Otsego @ Swanton 10am

Continental @ Stryker (DH) 11am

Delta @ North Baltimore (DH) 11am

Hilltop @ Tinora 11am

Van Wert @ Bryan (DH) 11am

Wayne Trace @ Edon (DH) 11am

Fairview @ Archbold (DH) 12pm

Softball

Bryan @ Van Wert (DH) 11am

Continental @ Stryker (DH) 11am

Evergreen @ North Central (DH) 11am

Otsego @ Delta (DH) 11am

Swanton vs. Toledo Bowsher 11am @ Scott Park

Swanton vs. Toledo Scott 1pm @ Scott Park

Archbold @ Napoleon (DH) 12pm

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.