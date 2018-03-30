Sports Schedule For Saturday, March 31st, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Baseball
Montpelier @ Edgerton (DH) 10am
Otsego @ Swanton 10am
Continental @ Stryker (DH) 11am
Delta @ North Baltimore (DH) 11am
Hilltop @ Tinora 11am
Van Wert @ Bryan (DH) 11am
Wayne Trace @ Edon (DH) 11am
Fairview @ Archbold (DH) 12pm
Softball
Bryan @ Van Wert (DH) 11am
Continental @ Stryker (DH) 11am
Evergreen @ North Central (DH) 11am
Otsego @ Delta (DH) 11am
Swanton vs. Toledo Bowsher 11am @ Scott Park
Swanton vs. Toledo Scott 1pm @ Scott Park
Archbold @ Napoleon (DH) 12pm
