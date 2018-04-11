Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 12th, 2018

Subscribe-4.jpg

Posted By: Nate Calvin April 11, 2018

Baseball

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 5pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm

Softball

Bryan @ Delta 5pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 5pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 5pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 5pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 5pm

Boys Tennis

Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm

 

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thompson-Geesey-Qtrly-gde-Mach-2017-1000x281.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 12th, 2018"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*