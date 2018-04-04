Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 5th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Baseball
Delta @ Swanton 5pm
Edon @ Fayette 5pm
Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 5pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm
North Central @ Fremont (IN) 5pm
Wauseon @ Bowling Green 5pm
Softball
Archbold @ North Central 5pm
Edon @ Fayette 5pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm
Northview @ Delta 5pm
Springfield @ Bryan 5pm
Wauseon @ Lake 5pm
Boys Tennis
Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
