Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 5th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Baseball

Delta @ Swanton 5pm

Edon @ Fayette 5pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm

North Central @ Fremont (IN) 5pm

Wauseon @ Bowling Green 5pm

Softball

Archbold @ North Central 5pm

Edon @ Fayette 5pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5pm

Northview @ Delta 5pm

Springfield @ Bryan 5pm

Wauseon @ Lake 5pm

Boys Tennis

Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm

Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.