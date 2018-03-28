Sports Schedule For Thursday, March 29th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Posted By: Forrest Church March 28, 2018

Softball

Defiance @ Archbold 5pm

Edgerton @ Bryan 5pm

Hilltop @ Edon 5pm

Delta @ Holgate 5pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5pm

Otsego @ Evergreen 5pm

Rogers @ Swanton 5pm

Baseball

Bryaan @ Elida 5pm

Hilltop @ Edon 5pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm

Napoleon @ Wauseon 5pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5pm

Whitmer @ Evergreen 5pm

Track

Bryan @ Liberty Benton Invitational 4:15pm

Fairview/Montpelier@Pettisville 4:30pm

Boys Tennis

Archbold @ Bryan 4pm

