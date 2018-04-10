Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 10th, 2018

Baseball

Delta @ Woodmore 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm

Archbold @ Napoleon 5pm

Swanton @ Toledo Bowsher 5pm

Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm

Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 6pm

Softball

Archbold @ Springfield 5pm

Delta @ Woodmore 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm

Lake @ Swanton 5pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

St. Ursula @ Evergreen 5pm

Boys Tennis

Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4:30pm

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm

Track

Archbold/Liberty Center @ Delta 4:30pm

Bryan/Montpelier @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Edgerton/Hicksville/Hilltop @ Edon 4:30pm

Stryker/Antwerp/Ottoville @ Ayersville 4:30pm

Patrick Henry/Swanton @ Evergreen 4:30pm

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.