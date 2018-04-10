Baseball
Delta @ Woodmore 5pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5pm
Stryker @ Fayette 5pm
Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Napoleon 5pm
Swanton @ Toledo Bowsher 5pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm
Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 6pm
Softball
Archbold @ Springfield 5pm
Delta @ Woodmore 5pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5pm
Lake @ Swanton 5pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5pm
Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm
Stryker @ Fayette 5pm
St. Ursula @ Evergreen 5pm
Boys Tennis
Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4:30pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm
Track
Archbold/Liberty Center @ Delta 4:30pm
Bryan/Montpelier @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Edgerton/Hicksville/Hilltop @ Edon 4:30pm
Stryker/Antwerp/Ottoville @ Ayersville 4:30pm
Patrick Henry/Swanton @ Evergreen 4:30pm
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 10th, 2018"