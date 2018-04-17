Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 (Weather Permitting)

Baseball
Edon @ Montpelier 5pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 5pm
Stryker @ North Central 5pm
Perrysburg @ Wauseon 5pm
Edgerton @ Fairview 5pm
Bryan @ Clay 6pm
Softball
Edon @ Montpelier 5pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 5pm
Stryker @ North Central 5pm
Archbold @ Napoleon 5pm
Sylvania Northview @ Wauseon 5pm
Boys Tennis
Ayersville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Track
Bryan/Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:30pm
Edon/Montpelier @ Hilltop 4:30pm
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 4:30pm
Fayette/Stryker/North Central @ Pettisville 4:30pm
Edgerton/Fairview @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
