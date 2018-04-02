Baseball
Archbold @ Napoleon 5pm
Delta @ Lake 5pm
Edgerton @ North Central 5pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 5pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 5pm
Fayette @ Edon 5pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 5pm
Softball
Archbold @ Edgerton 5pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 5pm
Fayette @ Edon 5pm
North Central @ Tinora 5pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5pm
Rossford @ Evergreen 5pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 5pm
Boys Tennis
Ada @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm
Track
Evergreen/Tinora @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Ayersville 4:30pm
Pettisville/North Central/Swanton @ Archbold 4:30pm
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 (Weather Permitting)"