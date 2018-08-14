Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 14th, 2018

GOLF
Ayersville @ Fayette 4pm
Evergreen @ Otsego 9:30am
Fairview/North Central @ Montpelier 4pm
Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 10am
Maumee @ Swanton 4pm
Wauseon @ Maumee Valley Country Day 4pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Bowling Green 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 4pm
