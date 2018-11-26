Sports Schedule For Tuesday, November 27th, 2018

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archbold @ Eastwood 6pm
Anthony Wayne @ Wauseon 6pm
Ayersville @ Montpelier 6pm
Bryan @ Holgate 6pm
Evergreen @ Otsego 6pm
Lake @ Swanton 6pm
Liberty Center @ Hilltop 6pm
Pettisville @ Delta 6pm
Toledo Christian @ Fayette 6pm
Hamilton (IN) @ North Central 7pm
BOWLING
Rossford @ Delta 4pm
SWIM/DIVE
Ayersville/Ottawa-Glandorf @ Wauseon 5:30pm
