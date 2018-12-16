Sports Scoreboard For December 15th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bryan 40 Defiance 22

Delta 50 Otsego 32

Pettisville 48 Edgerton 29

Evergreen 55 Whiteford (MI) 46

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 69 Napoleon 49

Convoy Crestview 61 Edgerton 35

Swanton 47 North Central 36

Defiance 57 Bryan 53

Fairview 55 Fayette 38

Archbold 72 Holgate 36

Hicksville 55 Stryker 47

Delta 49 Otsego 47

WRESTLING

Fricker’s Duals (Day 2)

Archbold (2-3): lost to Clay 58-10, d. Toledo St. John’s 47-34, lost to Perrysburg 53-3, lost to Padua Franciscan 51-24, d. Logan Elm 42-37

Wauseon (5-0): d. Romeo 47-21, d. Hudson 54-18, d. Logan Elm 65-13, d. Ashland 40-33, d. Mechanicsburg 57-18

Swanton (2-3): lost to Anthony Wayne 44-24, lost to Avon 46-25, d. Ayersville 47-21, lost to River Valley 34-30, d. Defiance 54-24

Edgerton Invitational

Edgerton (3-2): lost to Patrick Henry 37-18, d. Fremont39-36, d. Paulding 42-18, d. Hicksville 36-18, lost to Bryan 54-30

Montpelier (3-2): lost to Fremont 54-23, lost to PatrickHenry 41-35, d. Hicksville 39-30, d. Parkway 42-37, d. Bryan 39-24

Bryan (2-2): d.Edgerton 54-30, d. Hicksville 36-22, lost to Montpelier 39-24, lost to Parkway 54-24, vs. Paulding ?

SWIM/DIVE

Boys-Defiance 193 Ayersville 102 Wauseon 78

Girls-Defiance 189 Ayersville 123 Wauseon 118

