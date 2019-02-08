Sports Scoreboard For February 7th

Posted By: Nate Calvin February 7, 2019

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montpelier 46 Maumee Valley Country Day 39

Fayette 49 Hilltop 32

Pettisville 45 North Central 30

Stryker 46 Edon 29

Archbold 54 Delta 44

Wauseon 32 Evergreen 28

Patrick Henry 42 Bryan 39

Swanton 41 Liberty Center 35

Edgerton 47 Tinora 36

WRESTLING

Delta 45 Archbold 20

Wauseon 43 Delta 28

Wauseon 80 Bryan 0

BOYS BOWLING

Delta 2151 Evergreen 2066

GIRLS BOWLING

Delta 1811 Evergreen 1636

