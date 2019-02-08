Sports Scoreboard For February 7th

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 46 Maumee Valley Country Day 39
Fayette 49 Hilltop 32
Pettisville 45 North Central 30
Stryker 46 Edon 29
Archbold 54 Delta 44
Wauseon 32 Evergreen 28
Patrick Henry 42 Bryan 39
Swanton 41 Liberty Center 35
Edgerton 47 Tinora 36
WRESTLING
Delta 45 Archbold 20
Wauseon 43 Delta 28
Wauseon 80 Bryan 0
BOYS BOWLING
Delta 2151 Evergreen 2066
GIRLS BOWLING
Delta 1811 Evergreen 1636
