Sports Scoreboard For January 15th

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 15, 2019

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Swanton 61 Pettisville 45

Hicksville 43 Fayette 34

Fairview 56 Hilltop 30

Archbold 55 Stryker 39

Liberty Center 34 Montpelier 21

Lake 53 Bryan 52

Edgerton 44 North Central 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 64 Maumee 55

Evergreen 64 Anthony Wayne 59 (OT)

SWIMMING/DIVING

Boys- Wauseon 103 Anthony Wayne 73; Wauseon 106 Bowling Green 54

Girls- Wauseon 103 Anthony Wayne 72; Wauseon 119 Bowling Green 45

