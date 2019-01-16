Sports Scoreboard For January 15th

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Swanton 61 Pettisville 45
Hicksville 43 Fayette 34
Fairview 56 Hilltop 30
Archbold 55 Stryker 39
Liberty Center 34 Montpelier 21
Lake 53 Bryan 52
Edgerton 44 North Central 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wauseon 64 Maumee 55
Evergreen 64 Anthony Wayne 59 (OT)
SWIMMING/DIVING
Boys- Wauseon 103 Anthony Wayne 73; Wauseon 106 Bowling Green 54
Girls- Wauseon 103 Anthony Wayne 72; Wauseon 119 Bowling Green 45
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
