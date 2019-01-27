BOYS BASKETBALL
Antwerp 77 North Central 49
Archbold 86 Continental 31
Bryan 57 Fairview 46
Edgerton 41 Edon 32
Genoa 38 Swanton 35
Hicksville 53 Fayette 40
Pettisville 55 Liberty Center 29
Wauseon 73 Rossford 54
Hilltop 23 Tinora 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ottawa Glandorf 51 Delta 44 (OT)
Edgerton 34 Liberty Center 33
Toledo Christian 57 Hilltop 30
WRESTLING
Elmwood Duals
Wauseon (4-1); d. Findlay B 80-0, d. St. Mary’s Memorial 54-22, d. Bowling Green 47-27, d. Bellevue 30-24, lost to Clay 52-18
Bryan (1-4); lost to Clay 81-0, lost to Clyde 72-6, lost to Rossford 54-22, lost to Maumee 48-24; d. Findlay 36-30
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Scoreboard For January 26th"