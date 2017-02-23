St. Patrick’s Day Party Planned At Stryker Branch Library

The Stryker Branch Library will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day Party on Monday, March 13 from 3:15 to 4:00 pm, for kids in preschool through 6th grade. There will be a scavenger hunt, a cake walk, gold coin toss, shamrock cookies to decorate, and maybe a little bit of leprechaun mischief and magic! You don’t want to miss out on all the fun!

The Stryker Branch Library is located at 304 South Defiance Street. For more information, please call Connie Aeschliman at 419-682-5081.

