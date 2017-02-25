Stacy L. Carlin (1969-2017)

Stacy L. Carlin, age 47, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Community Hospital & Wellness Center- Bryan.

Stacy worked in Sales and Marketing for C.E. Electronics in Bryan, her families business, since she was 10 years old. As a Pastor’s wife, she was very active in Life Changing Realities Fellowship, serving in the Ladies Ministry and volunteering her time and energy in many areas of the church. She served for many years on the Worship Team at Living Word Church in Stryker. Stacy participated in the Great Banquet and was President of the Scott Ellis Committee at C.E. Electronics. She had served as Administrator at Fountain City Christian School for a year and was currently on their School Board. Stacy loved to read, travel, spend time at the lake and watch her children’s sporting events.

Stacy was born on November 2, 1969 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Glen and Dawn (Jolly) Ellis. She married Scott Carlin on May 26, 1997 in Stryker and he survives. Stacy was a lifelong learner. She received her Bachelor degree from Taylor University and Masters degree from Bluffton College. Stacy also received a two year biblical degree from Vision Bible School.

Stacy is survived by her husband, Scott A. Carlin and her children, Mackenzie and Caleb Carlin, all of Bryan; her mother and dad, Dawn and Garry Courtney, of Bryan; brother, Jordan (Brittany) Courtney; niece and nephew, Madelynn and Luke Courtney, all of Lakeland, Florida; brother, Kyle (Lisa) Courtney, of Montpelier; sister, Kristin (Brian) Short, of Archbold and her paternal grandmother, Esther Ellis, of Adrian, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Ellis, a brother, Scott Ellis and grandfather, Fred Ellis.

Visitation for Stacy will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 2:00-7:00 P.M. at Life Changing Realities Fellowship in Edgerton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial at Shiffler Cemetery will follow the funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions are requested to Fountain City Christian School or Life Changing Realities Fellowship.