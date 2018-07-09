State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Williams County

Stryker — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US6 within the intersection of County Road 22A in Springfield Township, Williams County.

At approximately 9:56 AM, a 2012 GMC Savanna cargo van driven by William F. Rapes, age 73 of Pittsford, Michigan was northbound on County Road 22A at the intersection of US6. Mr. Rapes failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck a westbound 2007 International semi-tractor and trailer. The semi was driven by Victor Schmucker, age 38 of Spencerville, Indiana.

Mr. Rapes was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Williams County Coroner’s office. Mr. Schmucker was transported from the scene by the Springfield Township Fire and EMS to the Bryan Community Hospital, where he was treated and released. A safety belt was in use by Mr. Schmucker but not by Mr. Rapes at the time of the crash.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire and ODOT. The crash remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.