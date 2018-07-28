State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Van Wert County

Tully Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 3:35 P.M. on Friday afternoon, July 27, 2018, on State Route 49, at the intersection of the US30 westbound lanes, in Van Wert County.

A 2005 Ford F-150, operated by Clarence Radabaugh, age 62, of Cloverdale, Ohio, was southbound on State Route 49. Mr. Radabaugh failed to yield to a semi tractor-trailer outfit being operated by Jose Martinez, age 47, of Elkhart, Indiana that was westbound on US30. Mr. Martinez, was operating a 2014 International semi tractor-trailer outfit. Mr. Martinez was unable to avoid the collision and struck the F-150 pushing the pick-up truck down the road.

Mr. Martinez’s semi-tractor and trailer went through the median and overturned on the eastbound lanes of US30 blocking both lanes with the trailer. Mr. Radabaugh’s F-150 came to rest in the westbound lane.

Mr. Radabaugh was pronounced dead on scene. Mr. Radabaugh and Mr. Martinez were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Mr. Martinez was transported by Convoy EMS to Van Wert Health where he was treated and released.

The crash resulted in a closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of US30 at SR49 during the crash investigation and scene clean up. The roadway has since been reopened.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Convoy Volunteer Fire Department and EMS personnel, Van Wert EMA, Van Wert County CERT team, Gideon’s Towing, and Two A’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.