Steven Blue (1961-2018)

Steven Jeffrey Blue, 56, of Fayette, formerly of Edon, OH, died Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, following a recent automobile accident. Born November 12, 1961, in Montpelier, OH, he was the son of Burton and Jacquith (Kaiser) Blue.

Steve was a 1980 graduate of Edon Northwest High School. In 1984 he graduated with Honors from Adrian College, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Math and a Minor concentration in German. He then graduated from the University of Toledo Law School and became a corporate lawyer.

Steve began working as the head loan officer for the Edon State Bank and was the Administrator for the Village of Fayette for several years. Most recently, he was employed by L.E. Smith in Bryan, OH. He was a member of the Edon United Methodist Church.

He is remembered for his intelligence and was a lifetime sports enthusiast. He also enjoyed computer gaming. Steve was devoted to his family and was a proud father and grandfather.

Steve is survived by his parents, Burt and Jackie Blue of Fayette; his daughter, Stephanie (David White) Blue of Bryan, OH; brothers, David (Christine) Blue of Hicksville, OH and Thomas (Terri) Blue of Santa Claus, IN; his granddaughter, Aaliyah Armstrong, who was his joy and enjoyed their time together doing many special things; step-grandchildren, Colton White and Cayleigh White; nieces and nephews, Taylor (Mike) Blue-Willis, Logan Blue, and Neil Curry; and great-nephew, Reid Willis.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 1-6 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Steve will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fayette United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Burial will take place in Edon Cemetery, following the fellowship luncheon.

Memorial contributions in honor of Steve can be made to the Family Life Center of the Fayette UMC or to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends can share photos, memories, and words of comfort with the family on Steve’s tribute wall online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.