Stewart’s Double Leads Toledo To 7-6 Win Over Indianapolis

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Christin Stewart hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 7-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday.

Johnny Barbato struck Ryan Lavarnway out with a runner on second to end the game for his eighth save of the season.

The double by Stewart scored Pete Kozma, Harold Castro, and Jacob Robson and was the game’s last scoring play.

Warwick Saupold (2-0) got the win in relief while Montana DuRapau (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

