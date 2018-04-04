Storms Prompt Cancellation Of Cubs-Reds Game

By JOE KAY, AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stormy weather prompted Cincinnati to postpone its game scheduled for Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, the second time during their opening homestand the Reds had to call off a game because of bad weather.

The game was called after a 1-hour, 24-minute delay, and the clubs announced it would be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 19.

With the cancellation, the 2-3 Cubs get back-to-back days off to rest their overworked bullpen, which has pitched 26 innings in five games. Chicago has played a 17-inning and a 10-inning game.

Several of their hitters were on the field for early batting practice Tuesday before the storms moved in, hoping to find their touch. Chicago has been shut out in two straight games and managed only two hits during a 1-0 loss to the Reds on Monday. The Cubs are batting .137 with runners in scoring position.

Chicago is in the midst of a 10-game trip, the first time in 119 years that the Cubs have played 10 away from home to start a season. They split a four-game series in Miami and head to Milwaukee before arriving at Wrigley Field.

The Reds’ opening homestand ended with another disappointment.

Cincinnati had to call off its opening game last Thursday, the first time since 1966 that the Reds pushed back an opener because of bad weather. They then got swept by the Washington Nationals for their first 0-3 start since 2003.

The postponement Tuesday left the Reds 1-3 on the shortened homestand.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ben Zobrist was set to bat leadoff Tuesday in place of Ian Happ, who homered on the first pitch of the season but is only 2 for 16.

Reds: RF Scott Schebler was out of the lineup for the second straight game with a sore right elbow, which was hit by a pitch on Sunday. He’s expected back during a series in Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Following a day off, they resume their 10-game opening trip in Milwaukee. Left-hander Jon Lester (0-0), who was supposed to start against the Reds, will face the Brewers as Maddon keeps his starters on turn.

Reds: Following a day off, they open their first road series in Pittsburgh.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.