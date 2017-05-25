Stryker Schools Approved For Football In 2018, Joining TAAC & OHSAA Playoff System

Stryker Schools will be eligible for playoff points in 2018 as the school has been approved for membership in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference for football. Superintendent Nate Johnson made the announcement May 18.

This final step secures the district in a league for scheduling Friday night games and playoff point possibilities, Johnson said. ‘We are very excited for our student athletes to be offered this great opportunity to be involved in the Friday night excitement,’ Johnson said. “We want to thank our current area TAAC schools and all those schools in the TAAC for voting Stryker into the conference for football.

In other news:

Stryker Schools graduated 39 seniors May 21.

The school saw revenues of $586,567.84 for April which were more than expenses of $502,076.30

Income tax revenue was $169,575.80. The general fund cash balance was $4.469, 554. 11.

The board approved the following donation(s):

Stryker Athletic Boosters – $6,147 to be used for Stryker Football

Stryker Athletic Boosters – $1,000 to be used for Stryker Cheerleading

Stryker Athletic Boosters – John Deere Gator valued at $3,978

The board approved the updated 5-year forecast, as presented.

In other upcoming events:

May 29 – Memorial Day Parade – Band marching 10 am.

June 2– JH/HS Grade Card pick up 9 a.m. – noon and 1– 3 p.m.

June 15– Grade 3 Reading Results available

June 27 – AIR test results available

The board approved the following supplemental one-year contracts for 2017-18: Boys Basketball Assistant, Justin Sonneberg and Jr. High Football, Kyle Norden. The board approved the following supplemental one-year contract for 2017-18: Varsity Basketball Boys, Tyler Woolace. The board approved the following one-year employment contracts, beginning 2017-18: Administrative assistant, Lynn Miller and transportation, Patricia Leupp.

The board approved Don Parrish as a volunteer for football for 2017-18 contingent upon required BCI/FBI background check and all required documents, as presented.

The board approved the following district handbooks, guidelines and forms:

Faculty Handbook

Student Handbooks; Elem., Jr. High/High School

Coaches Handbook

Student Activity Handbook

The board approved the NEOLA new, revised, updated policies and related administrative guidelines.

