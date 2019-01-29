Sue LaRue (1944-2019)

Sue Ann Blosser LaRue, 74, of Alabaster, Ala., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, after an extensive illness. She was born Sept. 20, 1944, to the late Charles and Fern Zimmerman Blosser in Michigan. On Sept. 28, 1968, Sue married her true love, Roger Dell LaRue, her husband of 50 years, and he survives.

Sue graduated from the Pettisville High School in 1962. After graduation, she worked for several years with the telephone company in Wauseon. Sue later worked at the Sears Catalog Store in Wauseon for many years, while being a faithful member of the Haven Heights Baptist Church, serving as the chairman of the kitchen committee and changing the lives of the children through the Team Kids Food Ministry.

After moving to Alabama in 2015, Sue became a member of First Baptist Church in Alabaster, and also a member of the Open Door Sunday school senior class. Her true passion in life was fellowshipping with others, either at church or on outings enjoying a good meal.

She also leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter, Beth LaRue (Bob) Wismer; grandchildren, Brianna (Cody) Wahl, Tyler Wismer, Andrew Wismer, and Logan Wismer; sister, Dianne Blosser; sisters-in-law, Amy Blosser and Sherry LaRue; brother-in-law, Robert LaRue; and special nieces Jodi (Bill) Ennis and Sondra (Phil) Bradshaw.Sue is also sadly preceded in death by her son, Roger Dell LaRue Jr., and her brother, Dale Blosser.

A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from First Baptist Church in Alabaster. A graveside service was conducted Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Liberty Hill Cemetery in the Royal Community.





