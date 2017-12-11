Sue Perez (1966 – 2017)

Sue Annie (Garrett) Perez, age 51, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 03, 2017 in her home.

She was born May 04, 1966 in Columbus, NC to the late Elbert and Maggie (Greene) Garrett. She married David G. Perez, Sr. on September 12, 2015 and he survives. She was formerly employed with IAC in Wauseon.

Survivors include her husband, Son, Timothy, of Lima, Ohio. Sisters, Susan Brubaker, Defiance, Ohio and Tracy Campbell, of North Carolina

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be private Arrangments entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, and Wauseon, Ohio.