Susan Myers-Hootman (1957-2018)

Susan M. Myers-Hootman, 61 years, of Ney, passed away Saturday evening, December 1, 2018 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance, with her family at her side.

Susan was born on September 15, 1957, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cyrill and Hazel (Champion) Myers. She was a 1975 graduate of Fairview High School. She married Jerald A. Hootman on February 6, 1989 in Defiance, Ohio, and he survives.

Susan was a Receiving Clerk for Lowe’s for 23 years, retiring in 2014. Susan attended Family Christian Center in Defiance. She enjoyed baking and cooking. She treasured the times she could invest in her family and spending time with them making memories.

Surviving is her husband, Jerald of Ney, Ohio; one daughter, Annie (Dan) Keller of Defiance, Ohio; two grandsons, Leo and Jacob Keller; four brothers, Pastor Paul (Vickie) Myers of Defiance, Ohio, David (Michelle) Myers of Wauseon, Ohio, Thomas (Cathy) Myers of Paulding, Ohio, John (Becky) Myers of Archbold, Ohio; one sister, Linda (Delmar) Hutchinson of Cleveland, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bonnie Myers and Betty Myers.

Graveside committal services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 6, 2018, in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio, with her brother, Pastor Paul Myers officiating. There will not be any visitation per Susan’s request. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 6817 North State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

