Suspect In Fulton County Deputy Shooting Pleads Guilty

The man authorities say shot and wounded a Fulton County deputy earlier this year has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Jeshua Gilmore, 18, Toledo, pleaded guilty in Fulton County Court of Common Pleas in front of Judge Jeffrey Robinson to attempted aggravated murder and weapons violation. Gilmore was arrested Aug. 1 for the July 31 shooting of Deputy Jeremy Simon near Delta, Ohio. Gilmore was arraigned Aug. 3 on charges including flee and elude, possessing a weapon while under disability, and attempted aggravated murder. He was arraigned Aug. 14.

Bond was set at $1 million with no 10 percent allowed. All the charges are felonies. Gilmore was indicted March 21 of this year on 10 counts including grand theft and receiving stolen property. A warrant had been issued for failing to appear on those counts.

Authorities say Gilmore shot at Deputy Simon and his K-9 four times and struck him twice. Simon recovered from his wounds and returned to work Aug. 29. Toledo Police arrested Gilmore without incident around 3 p.m. Aug. 1. Deputy Simon responded to the call around 9:32 p.m. at the Country Corral, 7910 State Route 109.

Simon approached the vehicle in question when the driver of the vehicle fled and Simon pursued along with Delta Police. The vehicle started having mechanical problems north of SR 109 and slowed to a stop, a press release from the sheriff stated. Simon exited his vehicle along with his K-9 and started toward the suspect vehicle. A passenger fled into a cornfield, the driver opened his door to exit as he was doing so, fired at Simon and his K-9 four times, striking the deputy twice. The suspect then fled into the cornfield.

A female passenger, Skye Thibodeaux, 18, who had run into the field came back out and surrendered. She pleaded guilty charges of obstruction.

