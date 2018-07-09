Suwinski Homers, But TinCaps Fall

By Cory Stace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Right fielder Jack Suwinski hit his fifth home run of the season, but the TinCaps fell, 4-3, against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. Despite the setback, Fort Wayne remains in first place among teams competing for a second-half playoff spot in the Midwest League East Division.

Bowling Green (12-6, 59-28) started the scoring in the top of the first inning. With Moises Gomez batting, Vidal Brujan came home from third on a wild pitch to put the Hot Rods on top, 1-0. Two more runs scored in the top of the second when Eleardo Cabrera ripped a double to center field, scoring Devin Davis from second and Carl Chester from first to put the Hot Rods in front, 3-0.

Fort Wayne (11-7, 43-44) cracked the scoring seal in the bottom of the third. With one out, Suwinski jumped on a 0-1 fastball and sent it over the right-field wall and put the TinCaps on the board. Later in the inning, center fielder Jeisson Rosario laced a triple down the right-field line to score left fielder Robbie Podorsky from first and cut the lead down to 3-2. The TinCaps got another in the home half of the fifth to equalize. With the Hot Rods infield playing in, Podorsky hit a sharp line drive into center field to score first baseman Nick Feight from third and equalize the game, 3-3.

The Hots Rods had the game-deciding hit in the top of the ninth. The 2018 Midwest League Home Run Derby Champion Ronaldo Hernandez launched a home run to left-center field to send the Hot Rods in front for good, 4-3. In the setback, Podorsky and Feight both put together multi-hit performances including two doubles and a run scored for Feight.

