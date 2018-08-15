Suwinski Leads Fort Wayne Over West Michigan 5-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Suwinski homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-1 on Tuesday.

Down 1-0 in the third, West Michigan tied the game when Kody Clemens hit an RBI single, scoring Luke Sherley.

After Fort Wayne added a run in the third when Suwinski hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Olivier Basabe, the TinCaps extended their lead in the sixth inning when Suwinski hit a solo home run.

The TinCaps later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jeisson Rosario hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jalen Washington, while Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Fort Wayne southpaw MacKenzie Gore (2-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Elvin Rodriguez (6-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings. Fred Schlichtholz pitched two scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

