Suzanne Carnahan (1947 – 2017)

Suzanne Carnahan, 70 years, of Defiance and formerly of Sherwood, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in her residence with her family at her side.

Suzanne was born August 2, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Hollis) Sharp. She was a 1965 graduate of Tinora High School. Suzanne married Jack L. Carnahan on November 12, 1964 in Defiance, and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2010.

She worked as a press operator at JCIM for 17 years, retiring in 2014. Suzanne enjoyed reading, camping, and her favorite thing in the world was spending time and caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world!

Surviving are her three children, Terri (David) Leonard, Jack C. (Brenda) Carnahan and Tina (Matthew) Smith, all of Defiance; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; six sisters, Virginia Green of Cincinnati, Edith Layne of Sherwood, Judy Wisda of Coldwater, Michigan, Marilyn Richards of Defiance, Betty Greer of Sherwood and Sharon Linebrink of Hicksville; six brothers, Robert Sharp of Defiance, William Sharp of Sherwood, Ronald Sharp of Sherwood, Jack Sharp of Sherwood, Dan Sharp of Hicksville and Jim Sharp of Sherwood; mother-in-law, Violet Collier of Continental; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Dave) Pitney of Continental. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack; two sisters, Sally Sharp and Linda Sharp and one brother, Raymond Sharp.

There will be no visitation and graveside services will be held in the summer of 2018 in Sherwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio 43556.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com