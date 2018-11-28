Swanton Man Sentenced For Heroin Possession

A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on November 20, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Aaron J. Buckenmeyer, age 34, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about March 24, 2017 Mr. Buckenmeyer possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Buckenmeyer to serve 11 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Buckenmeyer pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

