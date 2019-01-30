Swanton Man Sentenced For Violating Protection Order

A Swanton man was sentenced on January 29, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman,

Christopher LaPoint, 51, of 6482 Co. Rd. 1-1, pleaded guilty to two counts of Violating a Protection Order. On October 2, 2018, and November 24, 2018, he did recklessly violate the terms of a protection order.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. LaPoint to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, to remain in CCNO until a bed is available for the SEARCH Program, and to successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. LaPoint spending 11 months In prison for each count, to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 11 months.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.